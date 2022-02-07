CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A man charged in connection with the murder of two men in Cambridge has been found dead inside his cell at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said deputies were dispatched to the detention center on Saturday for an unresponsive inmate. Deputies learned that 35-year-old Charles (aka Trey) William Jones III had been found unresponsive in his cell.
Detention center staffers and Dorchester EMS staff immediately attempted to revive Jones but without success. The victim was transported to Baltimore for an autopsy. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office are conducting the investigation.
Jones, of Vienna, Md., was arrested last Wednesday by Maryland State Police and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. His arrest stemmed from an incident that happened shortly before midnight Jan. 25 when the bodies of Cleon George Mullings, 36, of Oxford, Md., and Kelvin Levert Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge, were found inside a building on the 800 block of Park Lane in Cambridge.
Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. An autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed their cause of death as blunt force trauma and their manner of death as homicide.
During the investigation police were able to develop information and evidence that identified the suspect as Jones. Investigators believe Jones and the two victims knew each other.
Last Wednesday, Jones was taken into custody at him home where he was observed burning items in the backyard. The motive for the murders remained under investigation.