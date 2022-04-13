CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The intersection of High and Church Streets in Cambridge is now a four way stop, rather than being controlled by a traffic signal.
City Commissioner Brian Roche of Ward One says four way stops are much safer, because green lights often give drivers what they believe is a green light to speed.
"A four way stop forces to you actually negotiate the intersection. And the irony is it's way more efficient than a stop light on streets. I'm not talking roads or highways," Roche said.
"The idea isn't to stop cars but it's to make it safer and more accommodating for all modes," he continued.
Roche says making the city easier for pedestrians to navigate directly correlates with better business prospects. Shawn Harper at Butterfly Boutique agrees.
"Anytime you can increase the safety of the pedestrians it's going to make them come to that area more so it's going to increase our traffic," Harper said.
"Here on this street, we have two stop lights and they're very close together so we still do see an increase in the speed in traffic so I can see where that would slow things down a little bit," she continued.
Roche says Cambridge still has work to do. Maryland Avenue and Cedar Street, two of the city's busiest streets were recently identified as the least pedestrian friendly in the city. That's according to a Maryland Department of Transportation survey.
The Commissioner says more four way stop pilots could be on the way. Roche says a traffic circle could also be implemented near downtown.