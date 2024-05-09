Flood

(WBOC).

CAMBRIDGE, MD - In response to the increasing threat of flooding in the city, leaders in Cambridge are working on new plans to address the issue, and they're urging homeowners to get involved too.

According to City Engineer Bucky Jackson, flooding has become more frequent in Cambridge over time, including what he refers to as "nuisance flooding."

"The city... over time has seen more and more flooding and some things we call nuisance flooding," Jackson said.

The "Make Cambridge Resilient" initiative, which has been focusing on flood protection, is now considering new approaches. Project Manager Larry White announced that plans have evolved, with discussions now revolving around a green infrastructure plan that would involve planting more vegetation throughout the city.

"With climate change, you've got the warming environment and warming oceans, so it affects not only the tides but also we're going to have more severe storms with time. So we're worried about stormwater," White explained.

Shore Rivers, an organization collaborating on the project, is encouraging more homeowners to plant trees and native vegetation in their front yards to help absorb rainwater. Homeowners in the area seem receptive to the idea.

"I think almost you need to plant plants everywhere. I mean you would have to, because that's a lot of water to soak up," said neighbor Bruce Owens.

White emphasized that this initiative is not only about soaking up rainwater.

"In addition to absorbing the rainfall, you know, if you get a lot of damage to the habitat, a lot of the contaminants can get into the water, and then you have a water quality problem," White said. He added, "So now we're looking at not just flood protection, stormwater management, habitat protection, and water quality improvement. That is what we consider climate adaptation."

Jackson added that they are in the process of upgrading the sanitary sewer system, which consistently overflows during heavy rainfall.

