CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police Department arrested two individuals on Wednesday for child abuse charges from a June 2023 investigation.
CPD shared to their Facebook page that 47-year-old Mandy Leigh Insley and 53-year-old David Allen Insley of Cambridge were arrested this past week on child abuse charges. This comes after the death of 14-year-old juvenile in June 2023.
On June 26th, 2023, Cambridge police and Dorchester County EMS responded to Mako Drive in Cambridge for the medical emergency of a 14-year-old female. Officers report that upon arrival, family members of the juvenile were attempting life saving measures. EMS had then verified that she succumbed to the medical emergency.
CPD state that due to the living conditions observed by officers, members of the Criminal Investigation Division responded to assist with the investigation. Child Protective Services, City of Cambridge Code Enforcement, and Dorchester County Animal Control were also requested at the scene.
The home was condemned by Code Enforcement.
CID Detectives consulted the Dorchester County States Attorney's Office in with regards to the investigation. It was then submitted to the Grand Jury where a indictment was issued for Mandy Leigh Insley and David Allen Insley of Cambridge.
They were were was arrested on February 21st.
David Allen Insley is charged with the following:
-Child Abuse 1st Degree Death
-Neglect of Minor
Mandy Leigh Insley is charged with the following:
-Child Abuse 1st Degree Death
-Neglect of Minor