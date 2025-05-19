LAUREL, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested a Dorchester County man after a armed robbery in Sussex County.
On May 12th, just after 3:00pm, the Delaware State Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Hardee's located at 30759 Sussex Highway in Laurel. DSP say the unknown suspect entered the drive-through, displayed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the register. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. DSP say the employee was not hurt in the incident.
On Wednesday, May 14th, the Cambridge Police Department responded to Dorchester Square after a citizen recognized the vehicle matching the description of the one used in the armed robbery at Hardee's on the 12th.
DSP say once officers were on the scene, they contacted the driver of the vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Damiean Turner of Cambridge, Maryland. He was taken into custody by Cambridge Police and is awaiting extradition to Delaware.
Turner is charged with the following:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Theft under $1,500