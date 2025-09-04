CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has announced the arrest of an 18-year-old after investigators say the man forced his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.
Police say they were called to a home on Wood Duck Drive on reports of an attempted rape on Sept. 1 at about 7:30 p.m. There, a woman told authorities that Nazir Maki Perry, 18, of Cambridge, was in her backyard talking to her when Perry began making sexual comments, according to police. Police say the woman then went inside, and Perry asked to come in. After the woman told him no, investigators say Perry then forced his way in and locked the door behind him before trying to remove the woman’s clothes.
According to Cambridge Police, Perry partially removed the victim’s clothing and sexually assaulted her before the woman was able to escape, running to a neighbor’s house and asking for help. A K9 and drone search was then deployed.
Police say they spoke with a witness who was unaware of the situation and who told them they had just given Perry a ride to his home on Mariners Way. Authorities then found Perry inside the home and arrested him. Perry was taken to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond and charged with the following:
-Attempted 1st Degree Rape
-Attempted 2nd Degree Rape
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Reckless Endangerment
-False Imprisonment