CAMBRIDGE, MD - Police have arrested a 41-year-old man from Cambridge on kidnapping, assault, and other charges in connection to a missing person investigation that began earlier this month.
According to charging documents acquired by WBOC, the Easton Police Department first began their investigation into the disappearance of Tiyavauna Britt, 31, on February 13th. Officers were called to a Dollar Tree parking lot in Easton where Britt’s mother had discovered Britt’s vehicle abandoned and containing her cell phone, wallet, and other belongings, according to court documents.
The investigating officer says Britt’s mother told police she believed Britt was with her ex-boyfriend, Kenneth Bradley, 41, of Cambridge, and that she worried for her daughter’s safety because Britt and Bradley had a history of domestic violence.
Easton Police then interviewed several people who knew Britt and had last seen her on February 7th. According to charging documents, One of them, Britt’s cousin, told police Britt had been with Bradley the last time she had seen her, charging documents say.
On February 14th, the Easton Police Department issued a missing person alert for Britt, saying she had last been seen in the Salisbury area.
Investigators said in charging documents that cell tower records were able to place Britt’s cellphone in the area of downtown Cambridge and then Great Marsh Park on February 7th. Cell records of Bradley’s phone placed him in the same locations during the same timeframe, court documents allege.
Police obtained surveillance footage from cameras placed at Great Marsh Park in Cambridge that, the statement of charges says, showed a man exiting a vehicle with a woman who appeared to have her hands bound and leading the woman to the front of the vehicle out of sight of the cameras. Investigators say sounds of loud thuds could be heard in the surveillance footage.
Officers say the vehicle then left the scene, leaving an unknown object on the ground, and returning nearly half an hour later. At about 8:30 p.m. on February 7th, police say camera footage shows the male figure dragging what appears to be a small statured woman to the vehicle. The man first places the limp body in the front seat and then the cargo hatch at the back of the vehicle before leaving the area, arrest documents say.
On February 16th, an arrest warrant was issued for Bradley on charges of kidnapping, assault first degree, assault second degree, reckless endangerment, and false imprisonment. Bradley was arrested on February 19th and is held without bond awaiting a preliminary hearing on March 12th.
As of February 22nd, Tiyavauna Britt is still considered critically missing.