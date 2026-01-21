CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Cambridge man on multiple charges including second degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, stalking, and false imprisonment in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a child.
Police say they launched an investigation into Everardo Rodas Juan Diego, 33, of Cambridge, in November of 2025, following reports of rape and child sex abuse in Trappe. According to investigators, Juan Diego sexually assaulted a girl sometime in April of 2025.
On Dec. 8, police arrested Juan Diego in Trappe and took him to the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.
Juan Diego has been charged with second degree rape, third degree sex offense, fourth degree sex offense, second degree assault, sexual solicitation of a minor, stalking, false imprisonment and other related criminal charges through the Talbot County District Court.