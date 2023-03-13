CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A Cambridge man is facing drug related charges after a search and seizure of his home.
On March 10, officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, with the help of other agencies, executed the warrant at the home of 52 year-old Donte Thomas Holliday on Linden Lane in Cambridge. Police say Holliday had been contacted earlier during a traffic stop on Glasgow Street. The search of Holliday and his home revealed 349 small wax baggies of a Heroin/ Fentanyl mix amounting to a total weight of 133 grams, 36 small baggies of Crack Cocaine for a total weight of 87.4 grams, 3 Digital Scales, paraphernalia and $2,802.00 in U.S. currency, according to police.
Holliday has been charges with 15 various Controlled Dangerous Substance related charges and is being held without bond.