WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.-A Wicomico County Judge has handed down two life sentences to a Cambridge man for a 2021 double murder in Salisbury.
Damon Hall, 26, will serve the two life sentences consecutively without the possibility of parole on charges of First-Degree murder, plus an additional consecutive term of ten years without parole on firearms charges.
According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, on October 12, 2021, Hall drove from his home in Cambridge to the home of the victims, Emmanuel Jones, 42, and Jones' aunt, Patrice Trader, 51, at 315 Martin Street in Salisbury. After exploring the area, Hall returned to the home about 90 minutes later and shot both Jones and Trader in the head. Jones was pronounced dead at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center that day. Trader succumbed to her injuries in March 2022, about five months later.