CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge man convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Tiyavauna Britt, who was first reported missing in 2024, has been sentenced to life behind bars.
In February of 2024, Tiyavauna Britt, 31, was reported missing. Her car, cell phone, wallet, and other belongings were later found in a parking lot near Easton. Britt’s mother told investigators she believed Britt was last with her ex-boyfriend, Kenneth Bradley, who had a history of domestic violence.
The ensuing investigation found that Britt’s phone had pinged at the Great Marsh Park in Cambridge earlier that month, as did Bradley’s. Surveillance footage from the area revealed a man leading a woman with her hands bound out of a vehicle and out of sight. Loud thuds could then be heard in the footage.
Britt was never found and her body never recovered.
Bradley was arrested on Feb. 19, 2024 on initial charges of kidnapping, assault, reckless endangerment, and false imprisonment. A grand jury would later add first and second degree murder to those charges.
On Sept. 19, 2025, Bradley was found guilty on all counts following a five-day trial. During the trial, the jury learned that Bradley had confessed to burning Britt’s body and discarding her remains in a landfill.
On Friday, Dec. 19, Dorchester County Circuit Court Judge William H Jones sentenced Bradley to life in prison, merging several of the charges with the first degree murder charge for sentencing. The judge also added an additional 30 years to Bradley’s sentence for the kidnapping charge.
Born on Dec. 19, Britt would have been 33.