CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Mayor Lajan Cephas Bey has announced a temporary leave due to health reasons, delegating her duties to the city's commission president in her absence.
According to the City of Cambridge, Cephas Bey says she is experiencing a “temporary inability to discharge the powers and duties of the Office of Mayor.“ The mayor says she expects the situation to last only two to three weeks.
During her leave of absence, Cambridge’s city charter designates the Commission President Sputty Cephas to step in. Should the commission president not be in attendance, the mayor has designated Commissioner Brian Roche to preside over commission meetings.
City officials say the mayor will notify City Manager Glenn Steckman once she has sufficiently recovered and then resume the powers and duties of the office.