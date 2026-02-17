Cambridge mayor vetoes vacant storefront registration ordinance

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... Cameras and observations indicate that patchy dense fog has developed on the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore. Visibilities will average between one half and two miles, but could drop to less than a mile at times. The fog will persist for at least the next couple of hours. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.