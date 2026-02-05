Cambridge native to support Navy flyover at Super Bowl LX

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... ...EXTREME COLD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&