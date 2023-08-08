Cambridge Neighbors Tell The Tale Of Monday Nights Storm

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Last nights storm that came through Delmarva hit Cambridge pretty hard.
Fire crews were out until early hours rescuing people stranded in the flood. The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company said they were out for over three hours assisting people from disabled vehicles and flooded homes.
On Washington S.t last night around 11:00 p.m. the rain had just passed through, but the flooding stuck around making driving through the streets a bit more dangerous. During the flash flood warning that lasted until 12:30 am, people were told to seek higher ground.
We were told around four to four and a half inches of rain fell in just two hours.
One neighbor on Willis St. says, "The water kind of got up to our truck tires. The wind picked up a little and the lights almost went out like three or four times. It almost started going into some of the houses but it didn't," says Derrick Thompson.
But for some homes, it did flood them.
Ricky Travers, a volunteer with the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company says, "I would say 6 to 8 inches on Washington St. in the middle of the road. I mean it was a lot of the areas. At one time there was probably 8 or 10 cars on Washington street that were disabled."
Travers added, "In route to that call we ran across four different cars that were stranded in the middle of the road on Washington St. We made sure they were okay and proceeded to the fire alarm. When we were on the fire alarm the 911 center called us and said hey we're getting reports of people climbing out of windows of this house."
Mark Simmons of Mark's Mulch says this was a unique event.
Simmons says, "Not in the summertime like this. In the early springtime it's a couple inch rain. But this was an extreme August storm."
Another neighbor Tiffany Garrett says, "It was everywhere. Every corner that you turned was a lake. The back was even worse. It was like to the middle of the car doors back there."
Large amounts of water dumped onto a city in such a short time.