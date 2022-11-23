Cambridge Police Build "A Bridge Of Trust" With The Community

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - People in Cambridge and the Police Department celebrated Thanksgiving early with their first turkey dinner giveaway.
Today, police officers handed out more than 200 thanksgiving meals to those who need them most.
Scoop-by-scoop meals were prepared for those in the Cambridge community.
It was a day for the police department, mayor, and community to come together.
"Today I felt unity. I have seen young people from this side of town and on the other side of town come together. They were able to eat under one roof. Everything was just so peaceful and loving. All the police officers came to help serve the food and it created a positive name for a community," says John Cornish, owner of Big Daddy's Soul Food Kitchen.
This was the event's first year. The Police Chief, Justin Todd says today made a difference.
"We don't want to be separated. We want to be a part of the community. That's part of the community-oriented policing initiative that we've been trying to do and get out there. This is just part of the process. It's letting the public know how you can trust the police," says Chief Todd.
People of all ages lined up and walked out with a sense of trust.
"I like seeing them working together. I like seeing society and the officers and everyone working together. That's a big thing to me. It's becoming different than it used to be. We used to have a lot with the cops but now it's getting better," says Tarry Perry.
Bridging the gap between authorities and the community.