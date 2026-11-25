CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A 20-year-old woman was injured and multiple vehicles were damaged in a shooting Wednesday night in Cambridge, according to police.
The Cambridge Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue around 7:03 p.m. Nov. 25 after receiving a ShotSpotter alert reporting multiple gunshots.
Officers recovered numerous spent shell casings and live ammunition at the scene. They also located a woman who may have been grazed in the head by a bullet or struck by a glass fragment while sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot.
The woman was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police said multiple suspects appear to have been involved in the shooting. Investigators determined that a silver passenger car with black wheels pulled into the area of 614 Greenwood Avenue. Several people got out and fired toward the area of 608 Greenwood Avenue.
People in the area of 608 Greenwood Avenue then returned fire, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Cambridge Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cambridge police at 410-228-3333.