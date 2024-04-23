CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department is conducting an investigation into a critically missing person and alleged abduction case involving a 10-year-old child.
Police tell WBOC an official Amber Alert is expected soon.
According to Cambridge Police, they were first alerted on Monday, April 22nd, of a missing 10-year-old girl and a 44-year-old woman. Investigation reportedly revealed the child was last seen on or about April 9th at about 3:30 p.m. near Chestnut Place in Cambridge. The 10-year-old has been identified as Layla Aniya Bowser and is described as an African American girl, 5 feet tall, 95 pounds, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair in a ponytail or braids. Bowser was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt.
The 44-year-old woman Yukie Sharese Pritchett, is a non-custodial relative of Bowser who did not have permission to take the girl with her, according to police. Pritchett is described as an African American woman, 5 foot 6 inches, 160 pounds with black hair wearing a blonde shoulder-length wig.
Police now say the 2019 kia sorento first reported to be part of the search, ended up not being involved. We are told investigators are now looking for a black 2021 Ford Bronco with Georgia registration CBV8196.
The Cambridge Police Department says this investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information on Pritchett’s or Bowser’s whereabouts to contact them or your local law enforcement agency.