CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are investigating after a woman reported two men robbed her at gunpoint while she sat in a vehicle outside a local store Tuesday evening.
Police say the robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 3 near Mercado Latino on Cedar Street. The woman and her husband had parked along the side of the building on Perimore Street, and her husband went inside the store, according to police.
While the woman waited in the car, two men reportedly opened the door, pointed a handgun at her, and stole her purse. Police say the suspects then ran away, and the couple left the area.
Officers learned of the robbery on Wednesday morning when an employer of one of the victims contacted police.
The victims and the person who called police also told officers about an alleged incident in the same area about a week earlier. They reported that two men, described as the same suspects, displayed a handgun and pistol whipped another woman with it.
Police say that earlier incident was not reported at the time, and they have no further information about the woman involved.
Anyone who witnessed either incident or may have been a victim is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 410-228-3333.