CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins that occurred this week.
The Police Department says they were first called to Somerset Ave just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a suspicious white van. Upon arrival, officers found the van had left the area.
Less than two hours later, just after midnight on February 28th, police were then called to Baycraft Ct. on reports of suspicious subjects on a property. Video footage reportedly showed about 5 juveniles on the property attempting to access the victim’s car. The victim yelled at the suspects, causing them to scatter, according to police.
At 1:35 a.m., police say they then saw four vehicles speeding north on Woods Rd. The vehicles were observed to be a light blue Chrysler van, a green GMC Sierra Truck, a white work van, and a dark Volvo. Officers say the vehicles split up as they approached the traffic circle on Woods Rd at Rt. 16. An officer pursued in the direction the white van and the Volvo drove off in towards Rt. 50, before they turned onto Chesapeake St. and increased their speeds. Police say the Volvo fled and they continued to pursue the van.
Eventually, officers say they were able to stop the van on Maces Lane at Washington Street and arrested a 15-year-old Cambridge juvenile. The van, police say, had been stolen from a home on Oyster Catcher Ct. The teen was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services on motor vehicle theft, multiple traffic violations, and a curfew violation.
At about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Lance Drive on reports of a stolen vehicle. Police say they learned two vehicles had been taken - the light blue Chrysler van and the green GMC Sierra truck allegedly involved in the earlier chase.
Then, at 7:23 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen dark colored Volvo on Regulator Drive. Officers say surveillance video showed 4 suspects pulling on car door handles in the area.
Finally, just before 8 a.m., police found the green GMC Sierra on Caribbean Ave.
In addition to the four stolen vehicles, police say they received numerous reports of vehicle damage and theft from vehicles throughout Cambridge. The four stolen vehicles all had the keys left inside, according to police.
The Cambridge Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and ask the assistance of the community in identifying the additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-228-3333.