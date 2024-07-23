DORCHESTER CO., MD. - The Cambridge Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents from over the weekend.
According to a statement from the department, the first incident occurred just after 4:30 on Saturday morning, when Cambridge officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Pine St.
Police officials say they located a 19-year-old Easton man with a gunshot wound in the leg near the reported location. The victim was transported to a nearby medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say that multiple bullet casings were also found at the scene.
The second incident occurred just after 9pm on Sunday night. According to a statement from the department, officers were once again dispatched to Pine St. in Cambridge after another report of multiple shots fired.
Police officials say that, upon arrival, six bullet casings were found at the intersection of Pine St and North Drive. No damage or victims were located, according to the department.
Both of these investigations are currently ongoing. The Cambridge Police Department encourages those with any information regarding the incidents to contact 410-228-3333.