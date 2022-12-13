CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers.
The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to the Cambridge Police Department, the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support Cambridge police.
Bruce Owens, who lives on Mill Street, says he receives fraudulent mail like this all the time that usually say, "Donate to this police agency and that one. Well, you don't know where your money is going and usually when Cambridge police do a fundraiser, they do it themselves. They don't send you a letter in the mail saying please send us a check."
Owens worries for those who might not know its a scam.
"I think they're repulsive. They're cheating people out of money. Especially the older folks that really don't have the money to spend because they're on fixed income. And in this economy nobody has any money anyway," says Owens.
According to Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd, these kind of scams are nothing new.
"It's something that's been an issue nationwide. When it hits locally, we want to make sure that we educate the community and let them know what's going on. For anyone that gets a letter, please hold onto it and get it to the police department. Don't put it in the trash can unless you hear further from us," says Todd.