CAMBRIDGE, MD– Police are investigating an alleged carjacking they say took place March 29 outside a gas station.
Cambridge Police say officers conducting a theft investigation tracked a stolen item to a vehicle in the 600 block of Bradley Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on March 29.
Upon contact, officers say the vehicle fled as one passenger discarding a backpack later found to contain cannabis.
Three occupants fled on foot after crashing into two vehicles stopped on US 50 near Crusader Drive, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash.
One suspect reportedly fled in the direction of Shoal Creek.
Another suspect, identified as 20-year-old Christian Amour Jackson, from Easton, was arrested near Dorchester Avenue. He was charged with obstructing and hindering police, disorderly conduct and failure to obey before being released on $2,000 bond, according to a press release.
Police allege a third suspect carjacked a running vehicle from the Wawa parking lot, dragging the vehicle's driver who was standing outside.
Maryland State Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office joined in the search for the carjacked vehicle and reportedly found it abandoned on Goodwill Avenue.
An MSP K9 then tracked the suspect to the 400 block of Pacific Avenue, where police say they identified the suspect and obtained a search warrant.
A search of the property revealed cocaine, cannabis, pills, drug packaging, ammunition and a suspected foreign-made rifle with a drum magazine, according to a press release.
Cambridge Police say charges are pending for the alleged carjacking suspect, who officials did not identify.
Investigators are requesting the public's assistance to identify and locate a suspect they say fled in the direction of Shoal Creek.