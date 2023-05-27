CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police have issued a warning after possible instances of mail fraud.
Police say they have received several reports that people's checks being stolen out of the mail and cashed by unintended recipients.
According to Police, most of the incidents have happened after checks were placed into United States Postal Service mailboxes in the city.
Police say boxes on Locust Street at High Street, at Cambridge Marketplace and on Peachblossom Avenue near Washington Street have been targeted.
Cambridge Police say the incidents have been reported over the past several months. The CPD is working with USPS Inspectors as the investigation continues.