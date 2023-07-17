CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station that occurred last night.
Police say that they arrived at the Exxon on Sunburst Highway Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of a robbery. A store employee then reportedly told officers that a man had pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money. The employee surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then fled on a bicycle across Sunburst Highway towards Cedar Street.
Police say a vehicle pulled into the gas station while the robbery was taking place. The driver of the car reportedly entered the store as the suspect left.
The suspect is described as follows:
-frican American man in black shorts, black long-sleeve shirt, hooded sweatshirt, or a jacket with a hood. A red face mask covered his face except for his eyes, and he wore red gloves, black shoes, and a dark baseball hat with a gold sticker. The suspect fled on a light-colored Beach Cruiser style bicycle.
The Cambridge Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-228-3333