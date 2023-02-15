CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department are searching for a 31-year-old man who allegedly fled police and was in possession of numerous firearms and drugs. The department says they consider Rhashean James Derell Moaney of Cambridge armed and dangerous.
Yesterday morning around 11 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Moaney’s vehicle after they reportedly observed him speeding. The officer noted that Moaney and his one passenger appeared “overly nervous” for a traffic stop. The officer then requested an additional unit to conduct a K9 Sniff of the vehicle.
Officers again approached the vehicle and asked Moaney and the passenger to exit. The department says Moaney then put the car in drive and fled.
The police pursued and say the vehicle traveled in a reckless manner at high speeds. The car then crossed into the wrong side of the roadway and off the shoulder before finally stopping, the department said. Moaney allegedly fled from the car into a densely wooded area. His passenger remained with the vehicle and was detained.
Officers began pursuit on foot but lost sight of Moaney in the heavily wooded area. Detectives with the Cambridge PD then informed the officers to use caution as Moaney is suspected to be involved with firearms. A perimeter and search of the area yielded no results and Moaney is thought to have been picked up by another vehicle on Rock Drive.
A search of Moaney’s vehicle revealed multiple firearms in the trunk.
Officers then responded to a residence associated with Moaney on Hubbard St. There they reportedly found a large assortment of ammunition, gun manufacturing equipment, multiple polymer 80 “Ghost Gun” frames, gun parts, a shotgun, crack cocaine, crack cocaine manufacturing materials, and related paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed Moaney is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Moaney has currently not been located and the investigation is ongoing. Cambridge Police advise that he should not be approached if encountered or observed but to contact your nearest Law Enforcement Agency. Any information on Moaney’s whereabouts can be considered anonymous.