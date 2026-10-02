CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department will temporarily turn over patrol duties and calls for service to the Maryland State Police during funeral services for Capt. Ronald “Shane” Hinson.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 2, Maryland State Police will handle law enforcement calls and patrols in Cambridge, with support from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. Calls received through the Dorchester County Dispatch Center will be transferred directly to the Maryland State Police barrack in Easton.
The arrangement will remain in effect until 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3, when Cambridge police will resume normal patrol duties.
Funeral services for Hinson are scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company, 8 Washington St. Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life.
Hinson died Sept. 21 while on duty with the Cambridge Police Department. He had served with the department for more than 27 years.
The Cambridge Police Department thanked the Maryland State Police and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office for supporting the department since Hinson's death.