CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company Train Garden, an annual holiday tradition, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this season with a blend of nostalgia and modern updates.
The display, which debuted in 1934, takes visitors on a journey through time. Highlights include a 1950s drive-in movie theater and newer features that reflect the modern era. The miniature winter wonderland showcases trains as the primary mode of transportation, weaving through scenes such as a Ferris wheel, bus stations, and a football field.
"90 years is a huge deal," said Andrew Bradshaw, co-chairman of the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company Train Garden. "There are other displays and firehouses that have come and gone, but we’ve had volunteers who, through the Great Depression, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and cultural changes in the city, have kept this tradition alive."
Bradshaw, who has been part of the effort for seven years, is dedicated to maintaining the nation’s oldest continuously running fire department train display. This year, the garden introduced several new additions to delight visitors.
"This year, we’ve got the Beatles playing in a bandstand, Marty McFly from Back to the Future, and even a model of the building you’re standing in, complete with Christmas lights and a full-scale replica," Bradshaw said.
One standout feature is an exact replica of Cambridge’s drawbridge, crafted by first-year volunteer Steve Tyler.
"I grew up in Cambridge and remember being amazed by the details as a kid," Tyler said. "I was predisposed to really enjoy working here."
With countless intricate scenes and surprises, Bradshaw noted that visitors will likely discover something new with each visit.
The Train Garden is open daily through December 31, except Christmas Day. Hours are 6-9 p.m. on weekdays and 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. on weekends.
For its organizers, the hope is clear: to preserve this beloved tradition for another 90 years.