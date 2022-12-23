Cambridge Salvation Army Prepares To Shelter Those In The Cold

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&