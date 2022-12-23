Cambridge Salvation Army Prepares To Shelter Those In The Cold

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - With the bitter cold on its way for the weekend, the Cambridge Salvation Army is inviting those in need to come inside.
Plenty of toasty beds, hot meals, and warm welcomes are to be had at the Washington St. Salvation Army center in Cambridge.
Wendy Parsons, Captain of the Salvation Army, says they're ready to have big crowds this weekend if need be. She says, "We've got three in here having lunch. They'll probably trickle in 25 to 40 people and that wouldn't be outrageous. We've had that many before in the colder weather."
The shelter is stocked with plenty of sheets, pillows, and blankets for those to sleep comfortably on the available beds.
Parsons says what she gives to those less fortunate, she receives. "Thank you. That's pretty much it. That's all we need is a thank you. We don't need anything but we want to know that they are finding what they need here. It's heartwarming," says Parsons.
Nicole Austin has been volunteering here for four years. She says her favorite part of this work is the relationships she has made.
"We get to see them come back and they have smiles on their face. They see you and they know your name and you know theirs. It just makes friendships," says Nicole Austin.
Feeling a glow of satisfaction during a very chilly weekend.
The shelter also includes an inclement weather hotline. It so they can stay in contact with the community. It is the best way emergency management, health department, police department, and fire department can refer people to them. 410-228-2442 ext. 1012.