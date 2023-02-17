CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has reported multiple vehicle thefts in a three week period. From January 26th to February 16th, the department said there were seven confirmed cases. Several of the incidents involved vehicles that were left running and unlocked, the police said.
The following cases occurred during the period and the department is requesting assistance from the public with any information. All calls will remain anonymous.
Vehicle 1 - On January 26th just after 8:00 a.m., a gray Nissan Versa with Maryland registration was stolen. The car had reportedly just been turned on to warm up and left unlocked. The vehicle was recovered that day by police in the 400 block of Camper St. The vehicle was unoccupied and the investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle 2 - A gray 2016 Acura MDX with Maryland registration was stolen on January 29th around 7:00 p.m. on the 600 block of High St. The car was reportedly left running while the victim entered their house. This vehicle was also recovered the same day but was unoccupied. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle 3 - On January 29th around 10:30 p.m. a Camden Officer attempted to stop a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Park Lane. A short vehicle pursuit ensued but the car, a black 2006 Cadillac Deville, was left abandoned in the side yard of a residence on Cedar St. Contact was made with the owner who said no one had permission to have her car. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle 4 - A black 2006 Hyundai Sonata with Maryland plates was reported stolen on February 15th around 12:30 p.m. on Charles St. The victim said their spare keys had been stolen during another vehicle theft that occurred on January 30th. The Sonata has been recovered but was unoccupied at the time.
Vehicle 5 - On February 15th just after 3 p.m., police received a report that a black 2019 Ford Fiesta with Maryland plates was stolen from a parking lot on Poplar St. The keys had reportedly been locked in the vehicle. This car was also recovered on February 16th but found unoccupied.
Vehicle 6 - A gray 2017 Chevrolet Trax was reported stolen on February 16th close to 12:30 a.m. from the Cambridge Inn parking lot. The victim said they were missing their keys when they found the car missing as well. The vehicle has since been recovered in Baltimore City where it was involved in a collision.
Vehicle 7 - On February 16th just after 10:00 a.m., a red 2020 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from the 600 block of Pine St. The vehicle had reportedly been left running and unlocked. It has since been recovered but was unoccupied. The investigation is ongoing