CAMBRIDGE, MD– Police arrested a store owner on assault charges following reports of shoplifting Wednesday.
Cambridge Police responded to Genesis Food Market in the 400 block of Washington Street around 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 25 for reports of a shopligting incident.
Officers say they arrived to find a man seated with two men standing next to him, one of whom was holding a hammer and reportedly appeared aggravated.
The seated man was bleeding from a hand injury, according to police, and was transported to the Univeristy of Maryland Eastern Shore Medical Center of Cambridge for treatment.
At the hospital, the subject told officers the two men at the store stopped him from leaving by threatening him with a hammer and a machete. The subject said Perez struck him in the hand with the machete, causing the injury, and held the machete up to the subject's neck.
Police identified one suspect as the store's owner, 38-year-old Alex Perez, of St. Michaels.
Perez was arrested and turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond for the following charges:
- First-Degree Assault
- Second-Degree Assault
- Reckless Endangerment