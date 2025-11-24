CAMBRIDGE, Md. -- More tax relief could be on the way for homeowners in Cambridge. On Monday night, city officials are expected to ask the county to increase the tax differential.
City residents already receive a discount on their Dorchester County property taxes through what’s known as a tax differential. It's meant to ensure residents aren’t essentially taxed twice by both the city and the county for services such as police, public works and other essentials. The current differential sits at about 7%.
City leaders say they plan to ask the county to increase that break. On Monday night, Cambridge officials are expected to request a differential between 9.5% and 16%.
For many residents, even the existing discount makes a significant impact.
"We have such an income-compromised community," said Laurel Atkiss. "So many people live close to or under the poverty line, and we also have a lot of retired residents, a lot of senior citizens on a fixed income."
Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey said the differential is not guaranteed from year to year, and the city must reapply annually. While she hopes the county will consider a higher rate, she acknowledged county officials face their own budget pressures.
"It’s whatever they believe they could afford to do," Cephas-Bey said. "They still have their own funding responsibilities such as paving roads, they have the sheriff’s department they have to fund, they have the school board they have to fund."
Both Cambridge and Hurlock currently benefit from the tax differential, but whether that continues. and at what rate. will ultimately be decided by the Dorchester County Council.
Cephas-Bey said she remains optimistic.
"Our county always works with us," said Cephas-Bey. "I mean, this isn’t anything different, we’ve been doing this for many years."
County Council President Lenny Pfeffer declined to comment Monday, saying he wants the full council to review the request first.
While the city is making its formal ask this week, the council is not expected to decide on any change to the differential until the spring, when officials begin crafting next year’s county budget.