CAMBRIDGE, Md. - People gathered on Oct. 8, remembering the 15 trees that were cut down last week at Long Wharf Park, despite the event not having city approval.
Community members were given flowers to place on the patch of dirt where one of the trees used to be, and sticky notes with memories of the trees were placed on a nearby vehicle as a “memory wall.” David King, one of the organizers of the memorial, says the news of the trees being removed came as a shock to many.
“People were angry. People were confused. People had no idea why,” he says. “So, we felt it was important to not dwell on the past, but to memorialize the memory of the trees.”
The memorial was held on the sidewalk of the park because the event was not sanctioned by the city. Mayor Lajan Cephas Bay took to Facebook sharing a post saying, “To be transparent, this is a “pop-up” event that has not received City approval.”
City Manager Glenn Steckman says every event held in the city must follow the same process of approval.
“The city has rules and regulations that we enforce for all people,” he says. “No particular group is identified or saying that you can use it versus another group. We enforce our rules and regulations, and I would hope that people would recognize and respect that situation by the city.”
The trees were cut down sometime last week due to them being sick, dying or dead. Steckman says the trees were not fed or taken care of properly over the years.
Right next to the memorial is the weekly farmers market at the park. Some vendors say the memorial is special since it brings people together to reminisce. Michael Roshon recalls his memories with the trees as a vendor.
“They provided a lot of shade,” he says. “They kind of had limbs where kids could kind of play on them and climb them. Bands would play underneath it and vendors from the ASPCA would bring the animals and set up underneath it.”
Officials say 29 new trees are expected to be planted in the park. The hope is to have those trees planted by this fall.