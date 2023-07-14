CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department arrested a woman yesterday on multiple charges including assault, motor vehicle theft, and various other violations after she allegedly stole a car and ran over an Auto Zone employee with it.
On Thursday, July 13th, police say they were called to Auto Zone for a reported shoplifting incident. While enroute, police were then notified that the suspect had stolen a vehicle and had run over an employee while attempting to flee.
Upon arrival, the employee told officers that they had confronted a woman for shoplifting while she tried to leave the store. The suspect reportedly dropped the stolen items and entered a white Oldsmobile that had been left running in the parking lot while the owner was nearby. The employee again tried to stop the woman, but the suspect drove off quickly, causing the employee to be dragged by the vehicle about 15 feet and then run over.
The Auto Zone employee was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for treatment.
Police say the vehicle owner’s sister then contacted them to inform them the car had a tracking system. Police were able to pinpoint the car to the area of Edgewood Ave and converged there. The car was found parked on the side of the road, but as officers approached, the woman again fled at high speeds, according to police. A pursuit ensued through Cambridge, with the suspect reportedly breaking numerous traffic laws.
As the car came to the intersection of High St and Bradley Ave, police say the woman jumped from the car without slowing down. She then attempted to run, but was apprehended. The car, now driverless, struck a residence on High St. Damage to the home was reportedly minor and no injuries were reported.
According to police, the suspect told them she had just swallowed cocaine. She was taken to UMSMC for treatment and later released to authorities. The Cambridge Police Department identified the woman as Kavisha Brown, 33, of Cambridge.
Officers discovered Brown had multiple warrants for her arrest in multiple Maryland counties. She was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond. The incident resulted in the following charges:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking
- Burglary 4th Degree Theft
- Theft $100 to Under $1,500
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Polie in Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop
- Failure to Stop After Accident Involving Damage to Attended Property
- Failure to Return and Remain at Scene of Accident
- Multiple other Traffic Violations to include Speed Violations, Stop Sign Violations, Driving the Wrong Way on a Roadway, Red Light Violations, Negligent Driving and Reckless Driving
Warrants from Dorchester, Talbot, and Queen Anne’s County for Brown’s arrest include previous charges including theft, drug possession, another motor vehicle theft, and an incident in which Brown allegedly strangled another woman.
The Cambridge Police Department says additional charges are pending due to Brown’s suspected involvement with numerous other burglaries, thefts, and robberies, in Dorchester and Talbot counties.