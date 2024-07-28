FEDERALSBURG, MD– The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cambridge woman for allegedly assaulting a Federalsburg Police Department officer Wednesday.
Federalsburg officers were reportedly assisting sheriff’s deputies responding to a domestic disturbance in the 3400 block of Laurel Grove Road on July 24.
During the investigation, deputies say Friday Caballero, of Cambridge, became combative toward a Federalsburg officer and struck them with her hands and feet.
Caballero was then arrested for assault and transported to Caroline County Detention Center where she is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
She faces the following charges:
Second Degree Assault
Second Degree Assault on Law Enforcement
Intoxicated Endangerment
Deputy Aaron Grauel is leading the investigation.