CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Police arrested a woman after finding a stabbing victim bleeding in the road.
Cambridge Police Department says on May 7, around 3:37 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Douglas Street for a reported stabbing. Officers say they found a 47-year-old man laying in the road bleeding profusely with multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived.
The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Cambridge, then flown by Maryland State Police Aviation to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Police say they tracked the victim's blood trail back to the 700 block of Douglas Street, where they found a bloody knife in the road and a large amount of blood. Investigators used surveillance video of the area to find the home where the stabbing allegedly occurred and detained Iy’Onaalee Dimond Best, 22, of Cambridge. Detectives say Best admitted to stabbing the victim.
Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for the home where the stabbing occurred and found more evidence. Best was officially placed under arrested and turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond.
Best faces the following charges:
• Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
• Assault 1st Degree
• Assault 2nd Degree
• Reckless Endangerment
• Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure