CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge is making its youth curfew permanent.
The Cambridge Police Chief confirms to WBOC city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with the plan.
The curfew has been in place since February 2023 as a temporary ordinance that council has renewed each year.
Now, curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Cambridge police asked the city to make the curfew permanent because they are worried about the types of crimes kids are committing.