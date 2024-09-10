CAMBRIDGE, MD— The youth curfew ordinance in Cambridge, initially enacted in February 2023, was extended by the Cambridge City Council ahead of its October 1 expiration date.
The youth curfew ordinance is designed to reduce juvenile crime and gun violence in Cambridge. The extension of the curfew aims to continue fostering a safer environment for Cambridge's youth and the broader community in the coming year.
Under the curfew, children under the age of 16 must be home by 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and by 10 p.m. on all other nights.
Community members, like Joe Krivitski, support the curfew and its extension, as a measure to keep children safe.
“I appreciate the fact the town has taken an interest in children. Anything they do to protect them is a good thing, no doubt about it. I have a 10-year-old granddaughter, and I worry about her safety.”
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd expressed his enthusiasm for the curfew's extension, highlighting its effectiveness over the past year.
“What we have in place is working. We’ve been able to connect with children and educate them. It’s not about punishment; it’s about education.”
Todd also noted that juvenile crime in the city has decreased since the curfew was implemented.
“The crimes within the last year, when the curfew has been in effect, have been down—so that’s a benefit for us."
With the council’s approval, the curfew will remain in place until October 1, 2025.
Next year, after the youth curfew ordinance expires, the City Council will review crime rates in the area before deciding on the future of the ordinance and any potential next steps.