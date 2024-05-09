CAMDEN, Del.- Following concerns about its adherence to proper standards, an American flag decal was removed from the Camden Council Chambers, generating varying opinions within the community.
Kent County Commissioner Jody Sweeney was among those who advocated for the removal of the flag, citing the U.S. Flag Code. "To me, our flag means something. Red means something, blue means something and white means something," Sweeney remarked. "We have the U.S. Flag Code that dictates how the flag is supposed to fly, and what colors it is supposed to be."
Camden Mayor Larry Dougherty stated that the decision to remove the flag was made to avoid further conflict. "To keep the public happy, we pulled it down... It is gone now, and I hope everybody is happy and we can put this thing behind us," Mayor Dougherty expressed, though he personally found the controversy unnecessary.
Dougherty pointed out the multitude of American flag variations in use, stating, "It seems like a tempest in a teapot, a lot to do over a little. There are so many variations of the U.S. flag out there now."
Sweeney emphasized that while he has no issue with how the flag is displayed on personal property, the concern arises when it is within a public building.
"It is a government building that really needs to stick to the code... What they were doing was wrong, and I think it is a good thing that they are taking it down," Sweeney asserted.
Mayor Dougherty disclosed that the flag decal had adorned the wall for at least three years before any complaints were lodged. He announced plans to take the now crumpled flag to a local VFW for disposal.