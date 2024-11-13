Gregory Bratcher
CAMDEN, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden man on charges of murder and strangulation following a months-long investigation into the death of a woman in Magnolia.

According to police, troopers were called to Apple Blossom Drive in Magnolia on June 30, 2024 just before 5 p.m. for a welfare check. There, police say they found the body of Marjeanne Lande, 72. Investigators say they later determined Lande’s death to be a homicide.

During the investigation, police identified Lande’s boyfriend, Gregory Bratcher, 63, as the suspect. A Kent County Grand Jury indicted Bratcher on November 4.

Police say they arrested Bratcher on November 8 and charged him with 1st degree murder and felony strangulation. Bratcher was taken  to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

