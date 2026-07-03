ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Md. - Campers at Assateague Island National Seashore are finding creative ways to stay cool as extreme heat settles over the region during the Fourth of July weekend.
With temperatures climbing into the 90s, many campers are relying on shade canopies, beach umbrellas, extra water and frequent trips to the ocean. Warm conditions are also making it difficult for some people to rest inside their tents during the hottest part of the day.
Mandy Townsend said she comes to Assateague whenever she can secure a campsite and did not want the heat to interfere with her holiday plans.
“As hot as it is out here, it’s much hotter in Baltimore, where I’m from,” Townsend said. “So at least out here you get the breeze, the water is nice and cool so you can chill out a little bit and, you know, make do.”
Townsend said she packed her usual camping equipment but would have brought additional tarps if she had known how hot the weekend would become. She said the extra covering could have provided more shade around her campsite and tent.
“The tents are a little hot right now, so there’s no napping inside of your tent in the middle of the day,” Townsend said. “But you can nap out on the beach under a beach umbrella.”
She said her group planned to remain at Assateague, but could travel into town for a movie, shopping or a cold drink if the afternoon heat became uncomfortable.
Another camper, Ed, said he and his family have visited the island since 2009 and have learned to prepare for rapidly changing conditions, including heat, storms, wind and rain.
He said his family plans to stay through Sunday and has been using shade and water to cool down.
“Sitting in the shade and just, you know, cooling off with the water is enough,” Ed said.
Campers said the island’s ocean breeze can provide some relief, but they are still taking breaks and monitoring how everyone in their group is feeling.
Those staying at Assateague said the scenery, beach access, wild horses and holiday tradition make the difficult conditions worthwhile. They encouraged inexperienced campers to bring more shade, plenty of water and realistic expectations about spending extended periods outdoors in the heat.