ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD — With record-breaking temperatures scorching the Delmarva region this week, visitors to Assateague Island National Seashore's walk-on-only campsites are facing the added challenge of staying cool and safe while staying on the beach.
National Park Service officials tell WBOC that rangers will spend more time monitoring campsites for signs of heat exhaustion while extreme temperatures continue.
"If you're camping in this kind of temperature, you need to bring a cooler," Assateague Island National Seashore Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne said. "A really important part in the camping world is ice."
Hawthorne advised campers to opt for ice-cold water instead of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
A consistent stream of visitors stopped by one of the park's camp stores to replenish their ice stock on Wednesday afternoon, including first-time Assateague Island camper Vanessa Shiavi.
"The first morning we woke up, there were ponies at 5:40 in the morning walking through the site," Shiavi said.
After a restless first night in the tent, she went off the island in search of a solution.
"A battery-operated fan for sleeping, which was really helpful because in the tent, it's really stuffy and hot, and this totally helped us sleep better last night," Shiavi said.
Park officials also advise campers to utilize tent rain covers as sun shades. They also advise applying sunscreen regularly, avoiding campfires, and watching out for signs of heat-induced illness.
"If you're sweating up a storm like I'm starting to standing here and then all of a sudden, no more sweat you're in danger," Hawthorne said. "You're in danger of heatstroke and heatstroke can kill you."
Park rangers are trained to recognize common signs of heat exhaustion, including fatigue, heavy sweating and hot skin.