ASSATEAGUE ISLAND-Campground fees at Assateague Island are on the rise. The price increase will be effective October 1st, according to the Assateague Island National Seashore.
Regular camping spots will increase to $40 a night.
Group Camp and Horse Camp will be $80 a night.
No change to Backcountry sites.
The Assateague Island National Seashore says the money collected in fees go to the management of the campground program, unkeep of the campgrounds, and the future improvements of the campgrounds.