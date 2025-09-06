SALISBURY ZOO - Get ready to "sleep with zoo animals" join the zoo's Bunk with the Beasts camping adventure for a wild night under the stars.
No need to travel across the globe to experience an exotic adventure. Bring the family to an exciting zoo camping experience. Campers should bring their own tents, sleeping bags, and flashlights.
Dinner, a guided tour, engaging activities, animal encounters, a thrilling night hike through the zoo, and a continental breakfast the following morning. This camp out is perfect for families with children aged 4 and up, offering an unforgettable night of fun and discovery right in the heart of the Salisbury Zoo.
Check in on Friday, September 12th at 6 p.m. and check out on Saturday September 13th at 8:30 a.m.