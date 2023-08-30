TRAPPE, Md. - The Rural Life Museum of Trappe is asking that anyone help with identifying a unique antique.
This mystery machine is something from the early 20th century. But what exactly is it? Members of the Rural Life Museum are baffled. They are looking for clues to help solve this mystery.
President of the Museum, Elizabeth Ferguson says, "It has one moving piece. It just goes up and down with some kind of a punch or something. The hole that the punch goes through is reinforced with metal."
Fergusons says she has her own ideas as to what this is, from the top all the way down to its base.
"I'm sure it's for stability. I'm sure that whatever they were hitting was heavy and if you've ever messed with black walnuts that makes it a good possibility," says Ferguson.
Adding to the intrigue, this object was dropped off at the museum anonymously. So, this makes it a double mystery. Leaving a lot of unanswered questions.
Ferguson added, "It would be really wonderful if someone came forward and told us that they brought it here, why they brought it here and possibly what they used it for or what they're ancestors used it for?"
Ferguson says it most likely belonged to someone in the working class and it's not something that you move, because of how large and immobile it is.
It's about waist high. It's made out of scrap wood and was definitely created for one sole purpose. But, what that purpose was is anyone's guess.
The museums asks to contact them if anyone has any ideas as to what it may have been used for. You can reach Ferguson by email at rurallifemuseum@gmail.com or you can call 410-476-4857.