GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
"We probably would have gone", Mitchell said. "But because of the rain, we may not have gone so it's all good. happy new year."
And Charlie Koskey, says he will miss the extra foot traffic to his business that the event at the circle usually brings in.
"Well, typically it gives people the opportunity to wander in that maybe hadn't been here before", Koskey said. "And allows us to meet people we may not have known. The area is growing so rapidly and people are looking for ways to get involved with the community."
Georgetown's New Year's Eve celebration is unique in that instead of a ball drop, they raise theirs over the town for all to see. So where is the ball now? It's still hanging in the warehouse of public works.
Now even though this New Year's Eve ball won't be hanging high over Georgetown this year. officials will begin planning for a spring block party starting in January.
And Georgetown isn't the place to alter new years eve plans. ocean city's celebration has been delayed because of the weather. The downtown fireworks show planned for tomorrow will now be held Sunday at 6 PM. The drive-in movies will be moved indoors to the performing arts center. for more information, you can turn to our website or news app.