LAUREL, Del. -- Neighbors in the Laurel community came together Wednesday night to pray for the family of Jamin Pugh and to honor the legacy of the late wrestler following the tragic accident that led to his passing last week.
A candlelight vigil was held at the Rev. Lee Elliott Memorial Hall and Worship Center in Laurel at 7 p.m. Several of Pugh's close friends, classmates, family, and even those who did not know Pugh personally attended the gathering.
People joined in song, prayer, and remembrance of Pugh and the impact he had on the Laurel community.
"I think we've all learned to slow down a little bit, just with life," says Jessica Gainer, a former classmate of Pugh who read a poem in his honor during the vigil. "Everyone's saying to just hug your kids a little tighter. I think what we've learned, especially within this community is that you're not alone, and I've seen this community come together time and time again."
Josh Wharton was a close friend of Jamin and the Pugh family. He has led a fundraiser that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the family. Despite Jamin's worldwide impact, especially in the wrestling community, Wharton says the footprint he left in Laurel will always be cherished.
"Jamin wasn't the wrestler that the world knew to us," says Wharton. "He was just a guy next door who was here to help his neighbors. He loved his family. My God, he loved his family and his girls. The Pugh family has always been tight knit and he's just an amazing person. We may not see him tonight, but we're going see him again real soon."
A funeral service for Pugh will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Laurel High School.