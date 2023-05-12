LEWES, Del.-Three students at Cape Henlopen High School were awarded Gold during the Delaware HOSA (Health Occupation Student Association) Conference, held at the University of Delaware on March 30th.
The students, Kyli Doyan-Baridon, Lily Joyce, and Emily McCullough, produced a 90-second video, shedding light on the issue of substance abuse among teens. The video aimed to educate peers about dependence, highlighted the state’s statistics on substance abuse and provided important information
on finding support.
This award earned the students an all-expense paid trip to Dallas, Texas for the International HOSA Conference, being held June 20-25, 2023, where they will be recognized for their production.