Surf Fishing

CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del. - Cape Henlopen announced the closure of drive-on crossings and swimming beaches Tuesday morning. This comes as the surf conditions continue to worsen along the coast.

This closure prohibits visitors of the beach to drive up to the water and fish. As of right now, beachgoers are still able to walk on the beach. It also follows other beach closures across Delmarva.

People were still out and about today, but struggled to get close to the waters.

"I've seen rip currents really bad, but I've never seen it's so windy near the water," said Katie Simms as she struggled to hold onto her inside-out umbrella. "But people are going out to all the beaches just to see it. As you can see, I can't really make it."

Delaware Seashore State Park and Fenwick Island State Park also announced on Monday that the drive-on crossing locations were closed due to the water conditions.

Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.

