CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del. - Cape Henlopen announced the closure of drive-on crossings and swimming beaches Tuesday morning. This comes as the surf conditions continue to worsen along the coast.
This closure prohibits visitors of the beach to drive up to the water and fish. As of right now, beachgoers are still able to walk on the beach. It also follows other beach closures across Delmarva.
People were still out and about today, but struggled to get close to the waters.
"I've seen rip currents really bad, but I've never seen it's so windy near the water," said Katie Simms as she struggled to hold onto her inside-out umbrella. "But people are going out to all the beaches just to see it. As you can see, I can't really make it."
Delaware Seashore State Park and Fenwick Island State Park also announced on Monday that the drive-on crossing locations were closed due to the water conditions.