LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has canceled four crossings Wednesday because of a mechanical issue and called off four more on Thanksgiving Day due to expected strong winds as Delmarva braces for a potentially powerful coastal storm.
Ferry officials said they consolidated Wednesday’s schedule and were working to accommodate affected passengers during the busy holiday travel period.
The following departures have been cancelled:
Wednesday, Nov. 25
-From Cape May: 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
-From Lewes: 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
In addition, officials cited passenger and crew safety in canceling the first two departures from both terminals on Thanksgiving Day.
Thursday, Nov. 26
-From Cape May: 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
-From Lewes: 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Ferry officials said they were still evaluating the remaining Thanksgiving Day departures and would update their advisory if more crossings are canceled. Passengers booked on the canceled Thursday crossings are asked to check for a text message and an email sent to the contact information on their reservation.